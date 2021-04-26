JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,837 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 528.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 708,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,098,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of AQUA opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

