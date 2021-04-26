JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Glu Mobile worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,276 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 836,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,427,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 568,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 254,121 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLUU. Truist downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

