JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 284,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.21% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 798,966 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $310.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRQR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

