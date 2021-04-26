JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 2,776.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,805 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.94% of Orion Energy Systems worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OESX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of OESX opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $192.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.04 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

