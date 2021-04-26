JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.56% of Universal Insurance worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 203,562 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $434.39 million, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $273.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.10 million. Analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

