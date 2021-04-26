JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.31. 49,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.26 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock. Renaissance Investment Group acquired a new stake in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

