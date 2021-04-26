JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,482 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Parsons worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Parsons by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Parsons by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $5,364,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Parsons by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter.

PSN opened at $42.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $964.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSN. Cowen cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.



Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

