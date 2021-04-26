JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,986 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of SVMK worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SVMK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVMK. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $120,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

