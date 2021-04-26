JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Alamos Gold worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alamos Gold by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,728,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,066,000 after buying an additional 432,129 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.67 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

