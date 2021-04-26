JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,626 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of The Howard Hughes worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $105.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

