JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ARZGY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,161. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

