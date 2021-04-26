JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DNB Markets lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. 88,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

