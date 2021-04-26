JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DNB Markets lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. 88,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.