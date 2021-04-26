JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
DDAIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
DDAIF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. Daimler has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
