JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

DDAIF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. Daimler has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.