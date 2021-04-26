JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

IFS stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.90. 771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,104. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.

