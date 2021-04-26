JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WRTBY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.82. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

