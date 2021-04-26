JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 25,226 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Penske Automotive Group worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

