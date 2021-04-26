JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 312,946 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,946 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of New Residential Investment worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,779,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after buying an additional 737,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.43 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.