JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 312,946 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of New Residential Investment worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NRZ. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NRZ stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

