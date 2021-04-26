JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 40,016 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $283.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.15 and its 200 day moving average is $251.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $172.13 and a one year high of $284.82.

