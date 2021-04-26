JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 56,415 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Archrock worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Archrock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $9.20 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

