JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 56,415 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Archrock worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Archrock by 1,325.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,143,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,760,000 after purchasing an additional 454,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Archrock by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Archrock by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Archrock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 152,410 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.93 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

