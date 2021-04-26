JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 233,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,560,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,350,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $9,315,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,763,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,689,000.

Shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

