JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Standex International worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,483,000 after buying an additional 55,388 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,051,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXI opened at $97.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

