JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Reduced by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,202 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 6.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.

