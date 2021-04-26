JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Cut by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.3% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $39,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.74. 2,983,484 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.