Juggernaut Price Tops $2.37 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00004423 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $93.74 million and $2.70 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00065322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00742563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.22 or 0.07830608 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.