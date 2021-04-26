JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Tops $42.48 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $42.48 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00269396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.52 or 0.01006274 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.41 or 0.00695878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,597.69 or 1.00152562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,754,746 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.