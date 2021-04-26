JUST (JST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186.03 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $273.58 million and approximately $186.03 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUST has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00062622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00283814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.40 or 0.01000022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.14 or 0.00720191 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00025463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,327.16 or 0.99978421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

