JUST Trading Down 20.4% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. JUST has a market cap of $265.05 million and $235.16 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00270002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.35 or 0.01018227 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00025049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00685872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,719.32 or 0.99933274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.