JustBet (WINR) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.66 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $110,430.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00060869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00269260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $539.07 or 0.01004955 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.74 or 0.00683695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,438.39 or 0.99621228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

