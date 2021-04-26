JustLiquidity (JUL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $637,357.00

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for about $53.69 or 0.00099792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $637,357.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00062236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.43 or 0.00283310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.99 or 0.00992525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.00724631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,781.00 or 0.99961655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars.

