Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Tops $16.65 on Major Exchanges

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $21.91 million and approximately $26.79 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $16.65 or 0.00030994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00739323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00094590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.30 or 0.07386707 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens. Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership. Established in 1897, Juventus FC has become a powerhouse in both Serie A and international competition. As of 2020, the club boasts 50 domestic and 11 international titles. The 2 time UEFA Champions League winners – a twin highlight of their many accolades – have a reputation for aggressive expansion and growth, as well as being a consistent threat on the pitch season in and season out. “

Juventus Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

