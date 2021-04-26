Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.29% of Kansas City Southern worth $68,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.6% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 103.3% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 4,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 40.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
