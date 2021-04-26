Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given New $160.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.09.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.89. 2,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,982. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,500 shares of company stock worth $119,413,500 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.