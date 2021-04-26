Kava Market Cap Reaches $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.00315255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00029231 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.