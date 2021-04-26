KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.87

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 21993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBCSY shares. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.
About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
