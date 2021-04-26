KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.87

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 21993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBCSY shares. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that KBC Group NV will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

