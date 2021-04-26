KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by WT Asset Management Ltd

WT Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,881 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for 14.8% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WT Asset Management Ltd owned 0.17% of KE worth $88,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of BEKE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.15. 45,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.