Kebab Token Price Down 36% Over Last Week (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. Kebab Token has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $514.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One Kebab Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00283443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.63 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00987719 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,590.47 or 0.99626769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kebab Token Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Kebab Token Coin Trading

