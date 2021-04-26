Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

ISBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

