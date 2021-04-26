KeeperDAO (ROOK) Hits Market Cap of $12.26 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $336.41 or 0.00623085 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00063676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00060978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00744417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00093680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.17 or 0.07336813 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

