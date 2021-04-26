Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.