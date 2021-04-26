Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,935,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,618,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,840,000 after buying an additional 127,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMT opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.10, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

