Kennametal (KMT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMT opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.10, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

