Kenneth J. Matson Sells 17,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GL stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $102.42. 9,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,049. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.