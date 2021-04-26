KeyCorp Begins Coverage on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $16.60 on Monday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

