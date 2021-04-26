KeyCorp Begins Coverage on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $16.60 on Monday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.12.
About SEMrush
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
