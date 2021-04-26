KeyCorp Comments on Sleep Number Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNBR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

SNBR opened at $112.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

