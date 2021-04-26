KeyCorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

