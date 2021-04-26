KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

SEMrush stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

