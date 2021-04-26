KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
SEMrush stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.12.
About SEMrush
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.