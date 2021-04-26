KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 360,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066,372. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

