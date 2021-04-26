KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $26.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $755.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.82 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $627.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $590.71 and a 200-day moving average of $503.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 809.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.